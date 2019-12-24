I have been a proud Elizabeth Warren supporter since the onset of her campaign in January, and after her speech at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on Thursday, I am more energized than ever to get this woman to the White House.
Elizabeth is famously known for “I have a plan for that” on any issue. Whether it’s gun control, climate change, education, or housing, Elizabeth has proven that she is ready to tackle the biggest problems Americans are facing with the specific, detail-oriented plans. Whatever plan gets you up in the morning, Elizabeth not only has a plan for that, but has a plan for what lies at the heart of every issue America is currently facing — corruption at the source.
It’s time to root out the corporate interests, lobbying, and government corruption permeating our government and decision-makers, and return our government back to whom it belongs. Elizabeth is that fighter. She isn’t afraid to make enemies with greedy billionaires or corrupt politicians, and she certainly isn’t afraid of the big, structural changes we’ll need to root them out.
Every day between now and primary day is another chance to get out and make our case to America that we need action bigger than a return to the status quo. I’m ready to get government back to working for everyday Americans again, and I know Elizabeth is too.
Ruth Bowley
Franklin
