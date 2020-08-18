To the Daily Sun,
Regarding Mr. Weinreb's letter (Tues., Aug. 18), I think we need to remember that the Japanese were seen as a savage, terrible enemy, 75 years ago — and a lot of Americans died, or were held as prisoners of war, as a result of Japan's part in World War II. The use of the objectionable term, in 1945, was certainly understandable and needs to be seen in that light.
I would not use the term today. I also would not try to erase that usage from the history books.
Had there been space in the Friday, Aug. 14, edition of The Sun that carried the reprint of the 1945 Citizen front page, the following, which accompanied the reprint, 25 years ago, would have perhaps been helpful: "Some 50 years ago, The Citizen printed this extra edition when World War II officially ended. The news of peace was greeted joyously by a citizenry ready to get its sons and husbands back and return to normal living. Politically correct terms for the enemy weren’t a problem in 1945.”
Warren D. Huse
Laconia
