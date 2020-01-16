To The Daily Sun,
Right now, it doesn’t matter whether or not I’m a Republican, Democrat, or Independent. I’m an American. I’m concerned about President Trump’s decision to bomb Iran.
If this action protects us from a terrorist, well, that’s good. However, here’s the bad part: President Trump made up his mind to drop bombs and then he did it. He didn’t confer with Congress (legally, he didn’t have to.) He told our military to just go ahead and bomb a country. This is what dictators do. They just go off and drop bombs. And, in the USA right now, this is legal. Presidents can do this. Imagine Nancy Pelosi in the White House, deciding to end all this nonsense in the Ukraine by dropping a bomb or two over there because of some terrorism threats associated with it in the Crimea. It would be legal.
In 1973, Congress enacted a law referred to as the War Powers Resolution. This law permits a president, under certain circumstances, to act on his own and to take military action as he or she sees fit. Trump’s reason for bombing was not one of the stated certain circumstances. Look up War Powers Resolution if you want to check on this.
After killing Soleimani, Trump released a document to Congress which purportedly explained his actions. It was entirely censored. Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress are complaining about this.
Our Founding Fathers are spinning in their graves. They saw the dangers in allowing a single person (a president) to have such deadly power. Madison wrote to Jefferson that “The constitution supposes, what the history of all govts demonstrates, that the Ex. is the branch of power most interested in war, & most prone to it. It has accordingly with studied care, vested the question of war in the Legisl. [sic]”
This law must be repealed. Congress is working on a bill right now to change this law. As Americans, I urge people to support this bill. Call the U.S. House of Representatives and let your representative know how you feel. Kuster – 202 225 5456, Pappas - 202 225 5456.
Leslie Smith
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.