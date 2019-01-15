To The Daily Sun,
Donald Trump has finally done it. He has created the largest wall in the history of this country. This is a wall that that impacts upon the health and well being, and the rights of American people. In addition, questions are rising regarding his being an agent for the Soviet Union. This wall defies all human sense of dignity and honor. It creates unemployment or denies payment to furloughed employees, or those expected to work for nothing (ie: as in volunteer). This wall denies the poor and senior citizens who depend on services allowing them to survive. It also affects the all U.S. citizens and immigrant. It separates U.S. citizens from the rest of the world. The ripple effects are affecting all aspects of the U.S. economy, as well as the world.
This wall is constructed of various construction grade material. The composition is not concrete. steel, plastic, or glass. It is not even composed of other elements found from the Periodic Table. It is a wall composed of bigotry, bias, ignorance, hatred, deceit, lies, denial with various other elements of negative behavioral traits. This composition denies the rights of many citizens regardless of their color, race, religion, creed or sexual orientation — which are firmly protected for by the U.S. Constitution. This wall weakens the Constitution while keeping the American people behind these walls of contempt. These walls will crumble over years of neglect, protests, and civil wars. Look at the many highways today, as the infrastructure designed by the engineers of Trump and company are falsely built.
The leading architect of this defective wall is Donald Trump. His constitution meets the standard for impeachment. Inspection demonstrates stock markets slowly in decline. His supports are falling by the wayside now, including members of his own construction crew. Many writing in support of Trump might want to re-evaluate their opinions as this wall crumbles due to neglect and mismanagement. There many who voted for him are questioning their selection.
The press is the bulwark, keeping this Constitution strong. The press unveils the faults of poor architects, especially the firm of Trump, Trump, and Trump — everyone else but Trump. The motto is profits before life and steal, never pay taxes, never showing compassion for those in need. Supporters for this architect are weak structures that undermine the mass of this wall of prejudice and ignorance. The press provides inspection of this wall structure and sadly, their findings are frightening. One would never want to drive on this defective wall.
Trump is the Great Divider in Chief, as evidenced by his wall proposal. He has extinguished the flame of the Statue of Liberty by saying, "Go away you poor and troubled souls." We fought a Revolutionary War over human rights, we can again be successful to defend our souls against Trump.
Climate change interferes with profits. But profits from climate affect change as well as benefiting humankind. In time, this will diminish the strength of this wall of ignorance and bigotry.
Per CNN: "By any conventional measure, Trump is guilty of putting his own political ego above the interests of the Americans he leads. For all the power of his campaign trail rhetoric among supporters, he's not shifted the political needle at all. He seems oblivious that in divided government, a president can't just demand what he wants." The news of Mr. Trump being evaluated for being a puppet for Putin is disturbing, almost to the point of treason.
Once there was the Berlin wall. One must note, even that massive structure of concrete and steel crumbled over time. This wall created by Trump and associates will also fall. The message is loud and clear, "It's time for Trump to go" (paraphrased from Al Gore's famous line, "it's time for them to go!!"). Even the Great Wall of China fell over time.
Tom Steyer indicated Trump has committed more impeachable offenses that all previous impeachments combined.
Pelosi and Democrats need to start impeachment. Most likely many Republicans will support impeachment. Trump is not able to govern. He acts like a dictator he wants to be. His wall profoundly impacts all of us, Republicans, Democrats, and other parties alike. Our lives and welfare are at stake. Our country's existence is at stake. Humankind is at stake. Impeach Trump and save our nation. Let us strengthen the wall of the Constitution so that we can move forward.
Robert T. Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
