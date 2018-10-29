To The Daily Sun,
Have you had the chance to read the newest article from our capital city's newspaper about Franklin, the homeless situation, and the recent walk up Trestle Hill? I have.
I would like to start by echoing what Rep. Werner Horn of Merrimack District 2, was quoted as saying. He is correct. There were not any pitchforks. Despite what their sources feelings were about the gathering on Trestle Hill. It was a quiet walk up the hill. And fairly uneventful after reaching the top. There was respectful conversations. Questions were asked. Voices were not raised in extreme or violent anger. The tension never got out of hand.
There was however a lot of concern though. Concerns about copious amounts of trash, open burn pits, and broken glass. Concerns about drugs and how visible to the public the use of such had become. The issues concerning people being approached on the trail was discussed as well.
Sure, some residents were upset. None of our concerns were pleasant. But respect was given in both directions. And this was not Facebook, this was real life and real people. Did you watch the video I posted on the Franklin's Elections & News Facebook page? It was a clear and irrefutable depiction of that evening's events. And not at all how they portrayed it in the article.
Had there been a confrontation. It would have been dealt with promptly. And not with vigilantism. But with compassion and the understanding that we are all adults with our own opinions. There was no mob. There was no need.
Ms. Kingsley (the resident interviewed for the article) is uniquely positioned to see and hear more than most. And she has seen the worst of the worse. And still, with all she has had to deal with. She has not let it make her jaded. She still has compassion for those truly looking for help.
There is a distinct difference between the Facebook mentality and what reality on the ground is really like. But the concerns are grounded in fact. And when folks are scared, there thoughts can take them to extreme words. Emotion and a helpless feeling can lead to drastically different perspectives.
This doesn't make us part of a mob. This makes us human. But throughout this summer, it was just that. A lot of words, and misinformation. Not a war on the homeless by us that attended the walk up the Trestle Hill. It felt like a positive step forward. At its worse it was akin to a grandmother or parent saying hey! Pull it together!
The Trestle Hill walk accomplished its goal. It brought the much needed attention to an issue that it deserves. Did it solve all the issues surrounding this problem? Heck no! But it is a step forward in the right direction.
Now if the residents take Rep. Horns advice. And voice their concerns and ideas to the City Council. It will be another giant step forward. There is a solution out there. The human race has proven time and time again. That if we work together, there is nothing we can't accomplish. And this can be an example of that. If Franklin can come together, We have the opportunity to be at the forefront of a vibrant revitalization. Not only of the city, But of how the homeless epidemic is addressed. We need to take examples from Concord's plan and move this forward.
If you would like more information about the Trestle Hill walk. Or the homeless in Franklin. You can learn more on Facebook @ExpectUsAtThePolls And to the author, Mr Duckler, I applaud you for your attention to our small city. Please do continue shining the spotlight. And contact me again should you have more questions.
Not toting a pitchfork in our Franklin,
Daniel Lee Allen
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.