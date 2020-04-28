To The Daily Sun,
As a small business owner in the Lakes Region, I am very much against Bike Week moving to August 22.
Bars, restaurants and lodging are basically the only businesses that prosper during Bike Week. Small specialty stores like my art gallery sit idle. Regular customers avoid the Bike Week traffic and bikers have other interests. In fact, many businesses, close that week due to lack of customer traffic. And that is usually a good time to do it, just before prime season.
Speaking for myself, I can not afford another big hit like this, especially during prime season. Bars, restaurants and lodging already prosper in August. They don’t need a big event a big event to fill their rooms and tables during prime season. Many hotels, motels, and B & B’s are booked a year in advance by returning visitors. Where will the bikers stay? We have a lot of making up to do because of the coronavirus. Don’t take another week from us.
With all the uncertainties of Covid-19, many large crowd drawing events are canceling this year. Bike Week should consider doing the same.
Has the Laconia City Council considered if our first responders are equipped, or even want to deal with this unnecessary risk? Do the hospitals have the staff or the equipment needed?
I would also like to point out that Laconia’s Fall Bike Rally, “Biketemberfest”, is scheduled for September 11 through the 13. And let us not forget South Dakota’s, Sturgis Rally is scheduled around the same time.
I encourage small business owners and concerned citizens to have a voice in this matter. I suggest e-mailing the Laconia City Council (citycouncil@laconianh.gov). You also can respond to this editorial or call your local state representative, senator or even our governor. For all the above reasons and more, we need to stop Bike Week from moving to August 22.
Vynnie Hale
Owner of VynnArt Gallery
Meredith
