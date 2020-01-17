To The Daily Sun,
My daughter, who was adopted internationally when she was 2 1/2, recently moved within the state and needed to re-register to vote in her new town. When she got to the town offices, she was asked first if she is an American citizen and, second, if she is a naturalized citizen. The answer to both questions is “yes.” Therefore, the clerk told her, she needed to provide the exact date of her naturalization. Given that it happened over 20 years ago when she was about 4 years old, that date isn’t one embedded in her memory. She needed to go home and check all the paperwork which accompanied that process. Luckily, the clerk was very accommodating and offered my daughter the opportunity to simply call the information in the next day.
This unnecessary and unnecessarily probing process ignores the fact that my daughter has been a duly registered voter and is an American citizen in good standing. This process is simply an opportunity to make it more difficult for a naturalized citizen to vote in our state’s elections. Many individuals in this situation, especially without the opportunity to call the information in, would simply give up and not bother to vote.
The intent of our legislature and this administration to limit access to voting, one of our inalienable rights, makes a mockery of our Constitution. I hope that the next legislature and administration will reverse these policies and make registering to vote a welcoming opportunity.
Kate Miller
Meredith
