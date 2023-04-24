To The Daily Sun,

Forty three years ago this May we moved to Moultonborough. Unbeknownst to us at the time, a group of risk takers and forward thinkers had initiated and completed the building of a new high school. Moultonborough Academy opened the year we moved into town. It was because of the excellent kindergarten through 12th grade education right here that we stayed. We raised our four sons in Moultonborough, even with a job change from Laconia to Concord.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.