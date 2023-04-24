Forty three years ago this May we moved to Moultonborough. Unbeknownst to us at the time, a group of risk takers and forward thinkers had initiated and completed the building of a new high school. Moultonborough Academy opened the year we moved into town. It was because of the excellent kindergarten through 12th grade education right here that we stayed. We raised our four sons in Moultonborough, even with a job change from Laconia to Concord.
Moultonborough offered both a great educational experience and a lower tax rate than many other New Hampshire communities.
Some 40-plus years later we are grateful for both. However, it is time, again, to propel Moultonborough into the future for another generation. The proposed HUB would do just that.
We believe that it’s time for our own (aging) generation to support a project that gives this community a location for families and individuals across generations, one that would accommodate year-round social and wellness activities. We sincerely believe that new infrastructure is needed in Moultonborough to upgrade current facilities that will be ADA compliant and accessible. A facility that offers health and wellness, activities, gathering space and recreational opportunities can only enhance our town now and into the future for a new generation of young families, and provide a space for our older adults to recreate and socialize. It’s our turn to look ahead. We are willing to take the risk, paying it forward for a new generation. We have all been frugal enough to maintain a healthy tax rate but there are generational moments when forward thinking can enhance both future economic growth and the wellbeing of our community. This is that time.
Join us in voting "yes" on Moultonborough’s warrant article No. 2.
