To The Daily Sun,
I would just like to remind my fellow Belmont residents to come vote on March 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. I am personally supporting the building of a new Police Department because they desperately need a new, safe, and professional building that does not have a trailer attached to the back side of it.
I know the department has been growing in activity and size, and needs a building that can support the level of protection the town of Belmont needs. Just last year alone, the Belmont Police Department had over 700 arrests in a town with the population of around 7,000.
I have been a lifelong resident of Belmont and am very grateful for all the work the Belmont Police Department does to keep our town safe! This would help the town tremendously! Please vote in favor of building a new station!
Jamie Hunt
Belmont
