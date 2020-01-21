To The Daily Sun,
Response to Charles H. Bradley III LTE in the Laconia Daily Sun: We need reform.
The term “Demolitioncrat” is new to me, but as of 2016, I have a small stuffed animal with a tail and a noose around its neck with an upside-down American flag print titled “Despoticrat” due to the rigged 2016 Democratic primary which fed into the general election a rigged candidate, thus making the 2016 general election rigged; punctuating a new era.
Of course, on the other hand, we see the “Rethuglican” party, bought out by fossil fuel companies, the ones who squashed the environmental movement of the 1970s, back when solar photovoltaics were being developed at a price far beyond today’s $0.50 per watt figure. Free market? Not at all; and neither are the Rethuglicans. They bolster a welfare state for the wealthy through Department of Defense funds while both Despoticrats and Rethuglicans continue their war on the rest of the world to hold others down.
I could go on and on in these seemingly unpatriotic regions of thought because the list of evidence is so long. We have arrived in a neofascist reign of power; not under one man, but under a network of secret power known as the deep state, whose funding is hidden; whose actions are hidden; until something like Trump comes along threatening its status quo power structure. The Clinesmith instance is not a sole event. The media coverage of the events exposes them (nearly all media) as co-opted by the deep state. As our democracy falters and capitalistic greed is wielded as the overarching principle of our actions in the world, a man comes forward speaking truth to power and of the need to temper that capitalistic greed. Vote for he whose name is unspeakable. Vote for who is villainized in your media, why?
We need reform. Vote in the Democratic primary as if your life and the lives of your children depend upon it. Vote on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Tim Golden
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.