To The Daily Sun,
The Feb. 11 Primary’s approach makes me want to say a few things out loud to fellow voters:
1. Primaries are about sending messages to the party leadership.
2. Remember that it’s a primary for BOTH parties. Republicans have a choice on the ballot, too. If you’re a member of the GOP and unhappy with the current leadership of that party, make the effort to vote for Bill Weld. Voting for him will send a message.
3. If you’re a Democrat, you should vote for the person you think represents your vision of our country’s government. Don’t worry about who can defeat the Republican in the general election. Your vote is your chance to say what and who YOU want. Don’t try to be a strategist; remember, Donald Trump at one point wasn’t electable, according to the press and pundits. Things can change before November. So use your chance right now to tell the leadership of the party whose ideas you like best.
4. If you are an undeclared or independent voter in New Hampshire, you may vote in the primary. The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s website (sos.nh.gov) says: “An undeclared voter may vote in a state primary or a presidential primary. You will be required to choose either a Republican or Democratic ballot when you go to vote.” You can return yourself to undeclared or independent of political party status as you exit the polling place by filling out a form before you leave.
5. VOTE. Most of all VOTE.
Thank you for your consideration of my thoughts.
Martha Kane
Gilford
