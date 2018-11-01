To The Daily Sun,
The election is right around the corner. I very much appreciate the four opportunities the voters of Laconia have given me to represent them in the N.H. House of Representatives, and as a member of the Belknap County Convention. Please vote for me again so I can continue to look after your best interests.
When you cast your vote for state representatives, remember that these same people make up the Belknap County Convention which considers the budgets of the diverse agencies which comprise county government. A number of those budgets, like the Registry of Deeds, the County Attorney, and Restorative Justice; as well as support agencies that serve all county residents, like the UNH Cooperative Extension Service, the Conservation District and Community Action Program to name a few, we don’t often think about. We should.
Again, thanks for your support in the past and please allow me to serve you again. Look for me in the state representatives, Belknap Distrrict 3 section, Democratic column. Look hard, we’re close to the bottom.
David Huot
State Reprentative
Belknap County District 3
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.