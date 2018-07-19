Dear Citizens of Grafton County:
On Tuesday, September 11th I urge voters to join me in electing Marcie Hornick as our next Grafton County Attorney. As many of you may already know Lara Saffo has decided not to seek re-election. Lara has admirably served our county over the 10 years and we thank her for her dedication and service. We now have the opportunity to continue that good work by electing Marcie Hornick as Grafton County Attorney.
As a former County Commissioner I’ve known Marcie for many years and have seen first-hand the skills, knowledge and determination she has embodied as New Hampshire Public Defender. These attributes make Marcie the logical choice to be our next Grafton County Attorney.
Marcie has been a strong advocate for our county’s Drug Court, Mental Health Court, Veterans Court and alternative sentencing programs. Marcie has been involved with the formation and success of Grafton County’s Drug Court program that began back in 2007. She understands the toll that the drug and opioid epidemic has taken on the families and communities across Grafton County and is committed to enhancing all of the alternative sentencing programs while protecting the interests of our residents and our tax dollars.
Marcie has real litigation experience, understands the complexity of prosecuting cases, and knows how to manage, direct, and train other attorneys all the while handling a heavy caseload.
I ask that you join me in voting for Marcie Hornick on September 11 as our next Grafton County Attorney.
Thank you.
Sincerely,
Martha Richards – Holderness
(former County Commissioner – District #3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.