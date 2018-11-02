Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Overcast with showers. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.