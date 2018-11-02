To The Daily Sun,
The voters of Merrimack County District 3 (Franklin Ward 3 and Northfield) have a clear choice on November 6. Kathy Lauer-Rago was a former representative for this district-and during her tenure, served with distinction. Those who followed her former incumbency know she studies every issue that comes before her and deeply considers the impact of her vote on the constituents of her district.
As mayor, I have already spoken with Kathy about the many burdens being placed on municipal government and taxpayers mainly because of recently passed legislation. Kathy has been extremely receptive to working with legislative leadership to directly address our concerns and help rectify those regulatory burdens.
A vote for Kathy Lauer-Rago will be a vote for someone who will study each bill that come before her and upon review will cast her vote in a way that achieves the very best outcomes for the citizens of Franklin and Northfield. Please consider casting your vote for Kathy Lauer-Rago on November 6.
Tony Giunta, Mayor
City of Franklin
