A recent letter signed by local GOP representatives seemed to think that all we care about is money so vote GOP. How naive. We care about the values of decency and Trump's GOP is antithetical to values of tolerance and inclusion; of justice and equality; of compassion. They also claim that this economy is all Trump's doing. Nonsense.
Trump has only continued what Obama started when he helped us back from the worst economic disaster since 1929. The 2008 crash was helped by tax cuts and revenue cutting, too. Obama's economic approach after that financial disaster created 11.3 million jobs in a period of 75 straight months, which is the longest streak on record. It could have been more if not for the hateful obstruction. So let's dispense with the lying and ignorance about the economy. Let's stop the obfuscation and evasion about the Trump GOP.
Trump's GOP has no soul. It is indecent and has become a noxious cult. It's a radioactive superfund site that makes the old DC swamp look like a condo swimming pool. Vote Democrat and restore some dignity, integrity, and pride to our region, our state, and our nation. You have to be sick of the pathological dishonesty, the hate, and the bigotry by now.
It's been a long and deep repulsive flood of human rottenness starting at the top. That is not winning. As Max Boot, military historian and conservative pundit “The Republican Party has shown they will not stop Donald Trump’s abuses of power, and that they will continue remolding themselves in Donald Trump’s image unless they understand there’s a price to be paid at the ballot box,... I think, essentially, the Republican Party, as currently constituted, needs to be razed to the ground, it needs to be destroyed — and maybe, maybe, maybe out of the ashes we can build up a more reasonable center-right party which is something this country needs.”
James Veverka
Tilton
