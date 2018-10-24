To The Daily Sun,
If Republicans retain control of all three branches of government (which now includes the Supreme Court) after the midterm elections, President Trump and Senator McConnell have implied that they will draft legislation to decrease federal funding for what they call “entitlements,” which is the phrase they use to categorize the government spending of the Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security programs. Trump and McConnell plan to cut spending to these programs because, as wealthy politicians, they think (as well as the wealthy corporations and individual donors that contribute to their campaigns) they “deserved” an income boost when they cut taxes for themselves through the Tax act of 2017, since they now “make the rules.”
Because of this legislation, federal government spending is now approaching a trillion-dollar annual deficit. Since Republican’s “hate” deficits, the only way these lawmakers think they can decrease it is by cutting these so-called entitlement programs. (In fact, the spending for these programs dwarf the deficits caused by this tax legislation).
I would l argue that these “entitlement” payments to these less politically naive citizens, are the ones that should be “deserved.” Aged citizens who have worked their entire lifetime and contributed a substantial portion of their earnings to the federal government, deserve to have the money returned to them in retirement as Social Security benefits. These same citizens that have suffered substantial lifetime health problems but have continued to work, deserve affordable health care benefits (every other American citizen also deserves affordable health care, I might add) through the Medicare program. Ill hourly workers who can't afford to take time off from work (unlike salaried workers with good health benefits who will still get paid through their sick leave), who perform necessary services (even the upper classes “Run on Dunkin'”), require inexpensive health care to keep making livings.
Rich politicians in the pockets of wealthy corporations are not “entitled” to massive tax cuts; the aged and the indigent citizens of our great country need to have these programs well-funded especially since they weren’t responsible for the massive deficits in the first place. So, to protect all our New Hampshire citizens, not just the wealthy corporations and politicians, vote BLUE on November 6, up and down the ticket. This includes votes for Carlos Cordova, Mason Donavan, Molly Kelly, Chis Pappas, Mike Cryans and David Huot in Laconia.
Mark Weinreb
Laconia
