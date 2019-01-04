To The Daily Sun,
The First United Methodist Church of Laconia and Gilford would like to thank the 40-plus volunteers from many surrounding towns for their contributions of time and money to ensure our annual free Christmas dinner was a success.
It would be impossible to name all of the people and organizations who volunteered, but a special thanks goes to the following: Harry and Priscilla Bean for seeking funds, purchasing and cooking the main meal; the officers of the Elks Lodge for donations; the Laconia Rod and Gun Club for financial donations and volunteering on Christmas Day to help with serving and cleanup; and to Vista Supermarket for their help with supplying the food at a discounted price. Additional gift cards were received from Shaw’s Supermarket and Hannaford. Additionally there were many volunteers from surrounding communities who helped with setup and food preparation on the 24th and even more who helped with all of the preparation, serving and cleanup on Christmas Day. And, of course, a huge thanks goes to the members of the church who helped with the organization and serving of the dinner, most of whom had never been involved in previous years.
And to all of the 100-plus dinner guests (in addition to the volunteers) — thank you for joining us and sharing this special day!
And lastly, thank you for all of those who helped with getting the publicity out about the dinner, especially the Laconia Daily Sun and the Weirs Times. We could have not done this without you.
Carol Michael
Laconia
