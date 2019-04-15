To The Daily Sun,
April is National Volunteer Month and I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank all our volunteers at Interlakes Community Caregivers for their dedication, commitment and compassion.
Our neighbors tell the best stories about how our volunteers impact their lives, including a recent note in which the person expressed: “You cannot imagine how much you have done for me through my long and lengthy illness while I was fighting to get well. You all were so kind and caring, and put up with my stories. You made it possible for me to stay in my home of 57 years.”
That’s what our volunteers do every day and we are grateful for their commitment to our cause. Our volunteers are at the heart of what we do here at Community Caregivers and our success is because of them.
Whether you drive a neighbor to a medical appointment in Boston or Laconia, take a neighbor grocery shopping in Meredith, provide a friendly visit, or serve our mission “behind the scenes” as a Board member or on a project, our neighbors are grateful.
If readers would like to learn more about this rewarding experience, please contact me at 253-9275 or visit our website at www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org.
Ann W. Sprague
Executive Director
Center Harbor
