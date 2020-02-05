To The Daily Sun,
First of all, a big thank you to all the Alton residents (including my husband, Hunter Taylor) who are donating their free time to serving on the Recreation Committee.
This committee was formed as a result of the All In For Alton project, which started in 2018 as a way to involve local citizens in the future of our town and to collect community ideas for use in preparing the new master plan.
The community turnout at the initial exploratory meetings was huge, and the overwhelming majority of citizen expressed the view that Alton needs to do more to attract and keep young families. A great number of participants wanted to look into the possibility of developing some type of recreation facility for use by children, teenagers, and adults.
The Recreation Committee has been doing just that, meeting periodically and sending out survey questions to the community at large to determine what, if any, type of recreational facility might appeal to the town.
The Committee has not yet finished the initial phase of its work, and no recommendations have been made to the Selectmen. Nevertheless, a vocal minority is already developing to disparage the project and to describe it as an “expensive boondoggle” “wasting taxpayer dollars”.
For example, the recent letter to The Laconia Daily Sun from Chris Wittman referred to the project as “frivolous” and an enormous waste of money. In other words, long before any proposal has been made to the Selectmen (whose members, by the way, include Ms. Wittmann’s husband), the negativity has begun. Even the link to the survey itself was criticized, as if all of these volunteer citizens are expected to be media wizards.
Let’s instead applaud those in our community who look to the future and try to make Alton a place where not just retired people want to live, but also young families. If the Town of Alton decides, in the long run, to keep the status quo, rather than invest in the future, fine, but how about at least waiting to see what develops before going on the attack?
Ruth Larson
Alton
