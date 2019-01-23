To The Daily Sun,
I’m writing to let your readers know that there are also lot of good things going on in Downtown Laconia. I am the owner of The Escape Room Experience at 555 Main Street. We have been open for the past 19 months and are doing well.
An escape room, for those who do not know, is a live adventure game where players enter a rooms with a specific theme, discover clues, solve puzzles and riddles in order to complete their mission in 60 minutes or less. (By the way, there doors are never locked. You may simply open the door and walk out at any time.) I like to think of an escape room as a cross between a live game of Clue and Beat the Clock. It is great fun for everyone. Whether you’re 10 or 110 you can play.
One of the greatest joys I get from this business is watching three generations of a family working together to solve puzzles in a room. Everyone from the kids to grandma and grandpa is able to participate and have fun. Our Facebook and Google reviews are chocked full of comments from people who have enjoyed the amazing communication, team building and interactions with each other while playing our games. Parents and grandparents alike are amazed to find something fun to do with their kids and teens while interacting in a meaningful way.
Two years ago, while I was putting my business plan together, I searched long and hard for the perfect location to build my business. I met a lot of people who thought I was a bit “off” for wanting to locate it in the downtown area. Having worked in the downtown area for more than 25 years I was no stranger to the ups and downs this city has seen. However, the more I thought about it the more I was determined to bring my business here. My grandfather used to say, “If you’re not part of the solution then you are likely part of the problem.” I know he didn’t originate the quote but he sure did live by it. I’m trying to do so as well.
I would like to personally invite you to visit Main Street. Don’t just drive through. Park your car. Get out and walk from one end of the street to the other. Stop in and say hello on a Saturday or Sunday. We’d love to meet you. Show your support for what we are all trying to do. I think you’ll find that there are a lot of good people running wonderful businesses here in Laconia. We are all doing our very best to bring something beneficial to the community and to be part of the solution. Yes, we have some hurdles and challenges. That’s part of life and certainly nothing we cannot overcome. In closing, I respectfully ask you to ask yourself who you are. Are you part of the solution?
Lori Harding
Meredith
Thank you for your kind input.
