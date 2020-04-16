To The Daily Sun,
I was flabbergasted to learn that Donald Trump is having his name appear on the stimulus checks many citizens will be receiving to help lessen the trauma being caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Does he really think that Americans are foolish enough to think that this money is coming from him as if he is doing us some kind of favor? Has he forgotten that most of the people receiving a stimulus check have been paying their fair share of federal taxes year-after-year in support of our government programs? Has he?
I don't understand how a man in his position feels justified in taking credit for others' good work while blaming others for his own failings. Is there no limit to the extent of Mr. Trump's self-righteousness? In a time when there are so many significant and profound decisions to be made by the leadership of our country, I am dismayed that this is where he chooses to put his effort.
Virginia Babcock
Gilford
