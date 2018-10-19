To The Daily Sun,
I want to express my support of Harry Viens, who is running for state representative for Center Harbor and New Hampton. As a former state representative (VT), I am aware of the qualities an effective state representative must have. Harry is responsive to residents concerns as he has demonstrated as chair of the Center Harbor Selectboard. In that position, he collaborated with the residents of New Hampton and Center Harbor during the recent Mosquito Bridge issue bringing it to a successful solution with the State Department of Transportation.
Harry is very well qualified to represent Center Harbor and New Hampton in the Legislature. Please join me in voting for Harry on November 6. He deserves our vote.
Gwen Bronson
Center Harbor
