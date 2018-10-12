To The Daily Sun,
To the Citizens of New Hampton and Center Harbor:
This is a letter of support for Harry Viens, a candidate for state representative for the Towns of Center Harbor and New Hampton. Mr. Viens is a common-sense conservative who will serve his constituents well.
I have known Mr. Viens since shortly after he arrived in Center Harbor over 10 years ago. He has been involved in serving the town since he got here with many positive results, from his initial start on the Conservation Commission, to becoming a Selectboard member in 2013. He is a thoughtful person who takes into consideration the facts that affect the outcomes to the citizens of our community. He is interested in serving his constituents and the people of New Hampshire.
Please support Harry Viens and get out and vote!
Charley Hanson
Center Harbor
