To The Daily Sun,
As a former employee of the NH Electric Cooperative (21 years) and an elected Director of the Cooperative (15 years), I am casting my vote for Harry Viens and Madeline McElaney. Votes must be cast by June 16. Harry has served the Co-op well, always putting the membership as a whole first. He is well-respected by his peers both in the state and at the national cooperative level. It is our great benefit to have him continue to represent us.
Serving with Madeline on previous Co-op nominating committees I was impressed with her knowledge of the utility industry and our Co-op in particular. Her background could be very helpful should she be elected. Although there are three seats open I will only be voting for two of the candidates. The other three are all promoting NHEC an expensive proposition to undertake a whole new industry. The Co-op is in the electric distribution business. The other candidates want to add the communication business (specifically broadband cable) to the Co-op. Doing this might help a few small pockets of members around the state but would require more employees, equipment, and a lot of training of existing employees. All of this would detract from the present mission of distribution and conservation of electricity. Please consider casting your vote for Harry and Madeline.
Earl Hansen
Holderness
