To The Daily Sun,
I pray that Governor Sununu will still veto the bill that would end capital punishment in NH.
I hate executions. I always feel awful for the inmate when I hear of one. I wish we didn’t have to have them. But here’s the thing. We need them. You’re living in a fantasy world if you don’t think so. Read some of the news stories. Look, our representatives are responsible to protect their constituents. If they pass legislation that gives them warm fuzzies but does harm to their constituents they’re not doing their job. If this becomes law — when someone who doesn’t respect another human being’s life easily snuffs it out when he has no fear of losing his own if he is caught if he knows he’ll be coddled in prison. The victim’s blood will be on the heads of these legislators. If citizens see that there is no justice and yield to the temptation to take matters into their own hands, this will be on the heads of those legislators.
I pray that every senator and rep. who voted for this legislation lose their next election. You are not worthy of the office of trust that you were elected to. In NH we haven’t executed anyone since what 1938? How is it you felt this was urgent to pass? Yet do you know how many lives just having the possibility of it saves each year? I hope we’re not about to find out.
If Governor Sununu vetos this, you who are reasonable who voted for this, please change your vote to no. Do your job.
John Demakowski
Franklin
