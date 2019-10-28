To The Daily Sun,
Back in August, I wrote to this paper about how Laconia’s Post 1670 was struggling and needed help to keep the doors open to our vets. I’m pleased to report that everyone, from present/past members to the wonderful people of the Lakes Region, have come to help out this Post.
The post is far from being out of the woods, but things are looking better. There have been many fundraisers from yard sales, meat bingo, dinner-dances, catalog sales, poppies and private donations. The post also was part of the ‘’FALLEN SEVEN’’ fundraiser event and the banquet hall has been busy with many private parties.
The month of November is very busy at the post, starting with meat bingo on Friday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m., with a Thanksgiving Day theme with complete holiday meals plus a lot more. Nov. 9, the post’s Auxiliary, led by our great Auxiliary President Brad Lawrence, will host an open-to-the-public buffet breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. ($9 per person with children 10 and under $5). The Marine Corps will be celebrating the birthday of the Corps’ establishment in 1775 throughout the weekend of the 9th, 10th, and 11th, so please, if you come down to the post, take the time to thank these proud/brave men and women. On Monday, Nov 11, there will be a ceremony at Laconia’s Veterans Square at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch for everyone who would like to attend, hosted by VFW Post 1670. Dinner-dances will be held in November and December, so watch for dates and times in this paper and on the bulletin board in front of the post.
Again, everyone from the post thanks you for all your support.
Patrick Golden
Loudon
