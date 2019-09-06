To The Daily Sun,
Calling ALL veterans, families and friends of veterans!
I have been reading about many meet and greets going on around the state for and with General Don Bolduc. Finally, makes a difference if you’re Republican, independent, or Democrat! We together have the opportunity finally to make a difference as veterans by joining together — Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan ! Oh, you think I forgot Korea or WWII? Nope, and out front with Desert Storm, Shield, Panama, and Granada and any other conflict I may have left out.
Look, If you’d like to meet and shake this veteran's hand — this man who is running for senator of the U.S. from N.H. — I’m working on something just as a veteran! Like you. Like all of US who want to belong in the process after so many years with some "Faith and Trust!" I’m working on an opportunity to gather together with this retired general — a together then, together again moment! If you’re with me, pass the word! It’s coming! Cost? Just your time. After that it will be up to you if you wish to donate to his campaign. The other side running has money galore, as you know! That Machine will be rolling out soon. Do we let a machine become senator again from N.H.? Or do we select a man who has the integrity not only for N.H. but most of all for our country? Are you with me? And are you ready to work?
BobJones
Meredith
