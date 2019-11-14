To The Daily Sun,
Greek Philosopher Plato, student of Socrates and teacher of Aristotle, once said: “Wise men speak because they have something to say; fools because they have to say something”.
On Monday, Nov. 11, on Meredith’s Main Street, esteemed War Veteran Elliot Finn, Griggs-Wyatt Post 33 Commander Bob O’Neil, and Auxiliary Representative Billie Jo Howe all spoke “wisely” to the sparse gathering commemorating veterans on Veterans Day.
“Security of a Nation doesn’t just happen,” said Finn. “It takes ordinary men and women of extraordinary courage. Brave people committed to keeping our country secure. Medals and ribbons never fully comfort love ones left behind”.
Finn is right. Nothing ever heals the hurt and sorrow of eternal absence. He concluded his presentation by appealing to God to continue bestowing His blessings upon our military who daily and vigilantly protect us from harm.
Bob O’Neil expressed his utmost admiration for men and women who embody “solid foundation stones” of purpose, tolerance, sacrifice, and bravery. He saluted those who unselfishly set aside civilian pursuits to serve our nation’s cause. He articulated his profound gratitude to God for the most virtuous of Americans who would risk all they have for preserving the freedom our country continues to enjoy — a shrinking freedom as currently seen in Hong Kong.
Billie Jo Howe, the Legion Post’s auxiliary president, emphasized a “unity of purpose” to keep America strong. “Our hearts,” she said, “must be in tune with other nations in our quest to preserve freedom and world peace.” Howe’s hope is to someday see the same spirit of self-sacrifice and togetherness cultivated in civilian life as it is in wartime.
At Hesky Park, Carla Ann Taylor spoke of a newly recognized veterans’ group known as Humble Grunt Work. Her dad, Gene Burgess, a Purple Heart and Bronze Medal recipient of the Vietnam War, passed away earlier this year. Long before her dad’s passing, Carla worked with “silent friends” to provide wreaths to as many veteran gravesites as possible. This year, 500 additional wreaths were placed on veteran tombstones.
Carla spoke of a myriad of goals for Humble Grunt Work. One is to pursue veteran parking spots at every public school. Another is to appeal to administrators to set aside a special place for pictures of alumni from their schools who have served our military. Carla has her sight set on promoting more veteran awareness in this state. Members of her new organization consider every day a Veterans Day. “We work from the heart and not for glory,” she said, kind of how her dad fought in the trenches and jungles of Vietnam in the late ’60s.
Monday’s program ended with a prayer by Post 33 Chaplain Fran Milligan. Her emotionally moving prayer of gratitude for veterans was followed by Blue Star Mother Karen Thurston leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sometimes angels fly close enough to you that you can hear their wings. Such might have been in evidence at Hesky Park on Veterans Day when a Golden Bald Eagle circled Meredith Bay just prior to Carla’s opening remarks.
Roland Jutras
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.