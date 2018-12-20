To The Daily Sun,
I have been following the case of "Sacario," the German shepherd that was scheduled to be euthanized by the N.H. Humane Society. I read the column from Interim Director Steve Schaffer and the comments he made in today's Laconia Daily Sun when it was reported that "Sacario" has been placed at Etiquette Academy for Dogs.
Very few shelters use the words "no kill" because it means just that — no animal is killed. I had always understood that the N.H. Humane Society pledged "no animal is euthanized for time, money or space." Next I am disturbed that you will euthanize a cat that tests positive for FELV-FIV, since the law in N.H. regarding this death sentence for cats no longer exists. There are hundreds of shelters in the country that have changed their thought process and I am appalled that you don't know about this change. The last item you were quoted "before an animal is euthanized, three staff members must sign off on the decision, which is done with input from the staff veterinarian and a behaviorist."
The staff veterinarian should ONLY be involved in decisions regarding health of an animal and certainly not behavior. Five years ago the executive director at that time complained and about the then veterinarian making euthanasia decisions on the behavior of cats and dogs. The executive director was fired and now five years later you still are having the staff veterinarian making behavior decisions. Have you not learned anything in that time or has the medical department continued to make these behavior decisions all this time?
I think it's time you and the board of directors realize that you need someone in there with a strong animal shelter background to keep your "diamond in the rough" from turning back into coal.
Riley Anderson
Gilford
