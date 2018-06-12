To The Daily Sun,
Opinions are like noses — everybody has one. How much weight one's opinion carries, however, varies with the individual. You can usually tell when someone runs out of ideas when they tell you that you are stupid so shut up.
I did reach out to Alan Vervaeke privately to talk about firearms and firearm laws, since he claims to be an expert on such. He was cordial enough, even after he said those unkind things about me. As a long time established "gun guy," it didn't take long for me to determine that he is not prepared nor is he qualified to have an intelligent conversation on those subjects.
Feelings and emotions are a poor substitute for critical thinking and constitutional principals. But fire away Mr. V, and let The Daily Sun readers make up their own minds.
Alan Moon
Tilton
OK spellchecker. I'm stupid and I should shut up. Very original.
And this is why no one likes you. Your an angry old man. You just had to have the last day like a child on a private conversation no less. Very mature Alan.
