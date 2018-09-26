To The Daily Sun,
I have a question for Dick Devens of Sandwich, aka Mr. Progressive.
Depending on which poll you look at, Republicans, Democrats and independents are pretty evenly spread out with independents usually having a slight majority. The question for him is this, if the Democrats were in control would you complain that they had an inordinate amount of power? I know the answer but I'd like to hear it from you.
Also, if you don't feel good about this country, Venezuela is looking for a few good socialists. You could lease a jumbo jet and take a few more of your ilk who feel that way with you. The country will not miss ya all.
Dave Schwotzer
Meredith
Russia look awesome for you.
Good one, spelkchecker!
Firstly, you need to look up the definition of socialism because there are no actual socialists writing in to the Sun. Secondly, if you think we are at our best, you live in another universe. Our country is still plagued with racism, bigotry, patriarchal sexism, a widening gulf between the rich and poor, a diminishing middle class, a second-rate health care system, and scientifically ignorant people. We want a better and more egalitarian society because our constitution gives us such goals. Read it.
