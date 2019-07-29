To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to express my concern over the city of Laconia’s youth vaping epidemic. I am going to be a Laconia High School senior this year and I have found it to be a major problem in our schools. Some of my best friends are getting addicted to vapor nicotine products at such an early age. The addiction is so bad that they can't even make it through a whole class period without having to leave to go vape. This vaping is affecting kid’s ability to learn and the safety of our youth in Laconia.
For my senior project I wanted to do something that would help my community and I wanted to take the next step in making this beautiful city of Laconia safer for our youth. I have a plan to propose to the Laconia City Council that the city move the purchasing age of vapor products in Laconia from 18 to 21. There has already been success with this around New Hampshire with high school students in Keene and Dover helping their cities make the move, Concord and Nashua are also considering making the change.
This law needs to go into place so the brains of our children can further develop, and it won't affect their learning the way it is now. We still don’t know the long-term effects of vaping, which could be the scariest part of this epidemic. The youth of Laconia are the future of our city; do we want them to be well-educated and ready to run the city? Or addicted and uneducated?
Tyler Richter
Laconia
