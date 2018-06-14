To The Daily Sun,
Sometimes it is hard to let ignorance go by. Especially when it is from somebody who writes weekly nonsensical letters to the editor. Case in point is Steve Earle’s June 4 letter.
Steve must be the last person in America who does not understand the racism behind Roseann Barr’s tweet about Valerie Jarret. You would think a sixth grader could understand it quite easily. The quote was this” Muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes had a baby V J “. Apparently Steve can not.
But Steve let me explain. It is really very easy. Ms. Jarret was born in Iran while her American parents were working over there. Thus the Muslim Brotherhood reference. And Steve, even though you think that Ms Jarret is “white,” her mother was of European descent (white) but her father was African American. Thus the planet of the Apes reference. See Steve, it is really easy not to spout ignorance just try doing some simple fact checking. If you were to stop watching so much Fox News, maybe you would have time for this. Now as punishment maybe you can give us a rest from your opinions for a while. Thanks.
Mirno C Pasquali PAC
Laconia
