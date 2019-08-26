To The Daily Sun,
More of the usual from President Trump’s reality show idea of a presidency. Last week this 73-year-old version of a 3-year-old spoiled brat threw a tantrum because his fragile narcissistic ego got bruised.
This latest hissy fit came about because the Prime Minister of Denmark wouldn’t sell him Greenland. So he sputtered and attacked her, calling her “nasty,” his go-to label for any woman who dares to disagree with him. Said our “stable genius:” about her rejection: “It was not a nice way of doing it... She’s not talking to me, she’s talking to the United States of America.”
Sorry; she wasn’t talking to the U.S. She was talking to you, Donald J. Trump. You are not the United States. This is not 17th century France when the king could say “I am the state.”
Fortunately, despite what you think, our country is not one of your flimflam businesses. The Justice Department is not your personal lawyer. The military is not “my generals” or “my army.” You can’t “hereby order” American businesses to support your personal twisted test of manhood against the rest of the world. And Congress is not a random group of Trump Company employees at your beck and call, even if Moscow Mitch McConnell might disagree.
No Mr. Trump; the U.S.A. is not just one of your many business scams (like Trump University). Although if you keep applying your usual business skills to the economy you might — as per your standard m.o.— drive it into bankruptcy.
Ed Allard
Laconia
