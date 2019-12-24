Some of us may remember what is commonly called the Postman’s Creed:
“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
The U.S. Postal “Service” in Laconia either never learned this creed or simply chooses to ignore it, as evidenced by its repeated incompetence.
From the most recent experience of this writer, and from some recent letters to the editor in this paper, the only thing we can now depend upon from the operation of the U.S. Postal Service in Laconia is that its service will be essentially undependable.
Days pass without deliveries and without picking up outgoing mail left in our mailboxes.
And even though they seem to have cut an unprofitable deal with Amazon to deliver some of its packages, just the other day when I was expecting three packages from Amazon, a lady in an unmarked van, saying she was with the Postal Service, delivered two of the fairly large packages in the snow in the dark by driving up my steep, not-yet-plowed, driveway and carrying the packages to my door by way of a still snowy walkway. An online trace on the third package stated that the carrier (obviously a different one) had tried to deliver that day but could not access my driveway or my front door. Ridiculous!
Is it any wonder that the Postal Service’s business is being quickly eroded by UPS and FedEx?
Remember that FedEx at one time had as an advertising slogan “When it absolutely, positively has to be there overnight.” FedEx and UPS are certainly much more dependable these days than the U.S. Postal Service.
Query: Is it the U.S. Postal Service itself or simply the “leadership” of the facility in Laconia?
Our first Postmaster General, Benjamin Franklin, must be turning over in his grave.
Norm Silber
Gilford
