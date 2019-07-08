To The Daily Sun,
On June 27 the N.H. Legislature passed HB-696. It is common sense legislation to better protect New Hampshire’s older and disabled adults from abuse, neglect and exploitation. It is on Governor Sununu’s desk for signature. A diverse group of stakeholders and concerned N.H. citizens are urging the governor to sign this important bill into law. It expands our current protective order laws to allow a vulnerable adult to manage his or her own affairs or delegate responsibility to a responsible caregiver. They can obtain a protective order to get immediate relief from abuse, neglect or exploitation.
Some of the relief they can seek includes freezing the assets of an abuser and prohibiting the abuser from taking any of the victim’s property. Presently, no such relief is available under existing law. Elder abuse and exploitation are major problems in our state. It is critical that victims have a mechanism to quickly stop abuse. HB-696 does just that. By allowing this bill to become law, the governor will be taking another important step forward in protecting our state’s most vulnerable citizens.
Now is the time to reach out to the governor and urge him to sign this important piece of legislation. If you have trouble finding out how to contact the governor’s office, send me an e-mail at dsn0429@gmail.com.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
