To The Daily Sun,
After reading The Laconia Daily Sun on Wednesday, I felt compelled to write regarding the mayoral race between Peter Spanos and Andrew Hosmer.
I feel compelled to complain about the political bias of Rick Green, a journalist for The Daily Sun. From the moment Peter declared his candidacy, Mr. Green has presented him in the worst possible light. He focuses only on what he perceives to be negatives, and never on the positive characteristics and achievements of Peter. For instance, when Eversource proposed to place unattractive wire poles on a scenic stretch of green space on Parade Road, residents called Peter for help. Peter spearheaded a meeting between Eversource and local residents. With input from Governor Sununu (at Peter’s request) Eversource was convinced to change the location of the poles to the relief and delight of the residents. That is true leadership!
Regarding the race and the two debates I attended, I have seen Andrew Hosmer attempt to smear Peter Spanos with accusations such as missing votes in Concord. In three terms as state rep, Peter missed few votes, one while attending a wedding and another for his wife’s surgery. He never “walked” on a vote to avoid taking a politically inconvenient stand on an issue. Peter is honest about his beliefs and votes accordingly, not just on party lines.
Andrew accused Peter of creating a “contrived issue” regarding sanctuary cities, stating that it had never been discussed at City Council. Peter never said it had but believed the voters should know his stance in case it ever came up in the future. It has been suggested that this is a “focal point” of Peter’s campaign, that it was “the big issue” and one writer was “amazed” that he would even mention it for a small city in New Hampshire like Laconia.
Peter never said it was the focal point of his campaign and guess what? Portsmouth and Durham came close to introducing sanctuary city resolutions. Fortunately, their wiser leaders decided it was not worth losing federal funds and it never happened. In the 2017 census, here are the populations of all three cities: Durham:16,523, Portsmouth: 21,796: Laconia:16,464. So can it happen in a small New Hampshire city? YES and there is nothing wrong with Peter letting the voters know his stance on it before they vote. This is hardly a “contrived” issue.
Peter Spanos is a man of the highest integrity, ethics and moral character. He has told me repeatedly during this campaign, that despite the efforts of others to smear his reputation, he would not “go low” and try to do the same to Andrew.
Win or lose, Peter can hold his head high, knowing he has earned the respect and admiration of friends, family and residents of Laconia. I fully support Peter Spanos for Mayor of Laconia and urge voters to turn out Tuesday, November 5th to vote for him.
Michele Gaier Rush, MD
Gilford
