To The Daily Sun,
As you may know, the prospective buyer for St. Joseph Church property and the diocese recently backed out of the sales agreement. The broad community support for preservation of the church building likely played a large role in this decision. While this was certainly a positive step toward the preservation of the building, the threat of demolition is still real.
The diocese demolition permit application is still in place with the city. Additionally, an attorney from the diocese recently attended a Laconia Heritage Commission meeting and urged members not to vote on its demolition permit delay. The attorney also insisted the matter not be discussed and requested two of the members recuse themselves or face a threat of legal action by the diocese.
Saint Andre Bessette Parish graciously gave the St. Joseph Preservation Society permission to hold a positive "Unity Circle" around St. Joseph Church building. We are asking community members to please come show the diocese that the support to preserve the building has not waned by attending the event this on Sunday. Here are the details.
Unity Circle Around St. Joseph Church (30 Church Street, Laconia)
Sunday, August 4, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
6 p.m. Check in
6:15 p.m. Welcome
6:20 p.m. Gather in the front of St Joseph Church for songs of inspiration and unity
6:40 p.m. Unity circle and moment of quiet reflection
7:00 p.m. Departure
Again, we invite all community members to show your support to save St. Joseph Church building in this positive and respectful way. Thank you for your support.
Linda Normandin, for the
The Normandin Family
Laconia
