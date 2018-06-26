To The Daily Sun,
“The most dangerous of all falsehoods is a slightly distorted truth.” This quote, by G.C. Lichtenberg, relates how distorted truth is worse than a lie. When you distort the truth it makes it difficult to figure out what is real and what is spin.
Unfortunately, our nation and the current political world we live in today, is under siege with lies. What is often stated is true – but not the whole truth. Aspects of the truth are left out in order to make a point that supports one’s political point of view.
In his latest editorial, Loss of trust …, Mr. Bob Meade goes to great lengths to relate how he, Fox News, and other right wring conservatives believe Democrat/Liberals “weaponize” the “deep state.” As he often does, Meade doesn’t tell us the whole story, leaving out pertinent information. In order to keep conspiracy alive he is resistant to any facts that complicate his view of reality.
In this most recent piece, Meade reaches into the archives of Fox News to dredge-up perceived slights by Democrats/Liberals and regurgitates the same slanderous rhetoric of years past – whataboutism at its best. In today’s world you can get the information you want with the spin that you want when you want it. Unfortunately what is dying with the mainstream media of old, is a high regard for truth-telling. We as consumers of information must be on guard not to be deceived by those who only seek to advance themselves and the skewed view of the world and truth.
Mr. Meade once contributed an article entitled, “Your party or your country … you choose.” Meade once again has made it clear that he chooses “party” and “portfolio” over country. The longer he persists in this tone of rhetoric, the deeper the divide will become. He exacerbates the problem with his constant rendition of “Party Before Country.” We are seeing politics playing a greater role than common sense.
Meade’s latest contribution did not benefit anyone, contributed nothing to meaningful bipartisan dialogue, and continued to put our Republic at risk. Rather than dwelling in the past, I would hope Meade would comment on the present and the future.
Our country is divided, and big money, on both sides of the aisle, control our political process. Only if we, the people, are committed to the flourishing of all, can we rebuild America the indivisible.
When are we, the American working-class going to wake-up and realize that special interest money and the Democratic/Republican parties make the primary choices when they pick the candidates. We must replace the two-party system with something that will work for US, not THEM. We need people with morals, honesty, honor and integrity. The right to vote should include the ability to say “no” to both candidates, rather than having to choose one over the other. Do something positive for this country. Vote your conscience, not your party!
Robert Miller
Alton
(2) comments
The middle class ARE fed up with both political parties. That's why D J Trump was elected. The evidence of how the democrats lied, cheated and tried to steal the election is coming out for all to see. Now the losers want to throw out the electoral college, and ignore the will of the people, for what? Bob Meade makes a lot of sense whether you resistors like it or not. Or we could just start the Civil War part II right now and get it over with.
Fox News alive and well!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.