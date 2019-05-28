To The Daily Sun,
Talking to a liberal progressive is like talking to a wall. E. Scott Cracraft is like Don Quixote fighting windmills. Racism, white nationalism, European Supremacy? You’d think I was a bigoted racist monster because I present the fact that the Europeans inherited a blessing from their ancestor Japheth. A blessing is not racial superiority. It’s from a spiritual realm. It’s not racist. I know before the civil war some people wrongly used the Bible to justify slavery. That has nothing to do with rightly reading history.
When I was young my family lived in Chicago. There was a drugstore around the block that had a soda fountain. A ‘50s soda fountain — Scott, you probably remember what that looked like. Anyhow, my favorite drink was a “green river”. It was lime syrup with carbonated water. It was green. Suppose I set my drink down and someone thought it was floor cleaner. I don’t know why they would, but let’s just say that they did. They poured it over the floor and mopped it in. It made the floor sticky, tinted it green and attracted ants. Does that mean a “green river” isn’t good to drink?
Denise: I’m sorry to hear about your mom. I pray that she and you both know the Lord Jesus and that you be both united again on that day. The Lord bless you both. Hey, I agree with you on smoking. I also agreed with you on free the nipple, though I never wrote anything about it.
John Demakowski
Franklin
