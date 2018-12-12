To The Daily Sun,
In response to the Jane Westlake Electoral College letter in the Dec 11 paper, the argument you make is EXACTLY why the Electoral College needs to stay as is. The premise she states would allow CA and NY to elect the president every four years, even if the rest of the country votes for the other person. She talks about voter suppression — that would be voter suppression by rendering the votes in the 48 other states as not counting.
No, sorry, we cannot allow the two left-wing radical states like NY or CA to ever get more say in any vote.
She also referenced the history of why the Electoral College was created by southern white slave owners — which in fact where DEMOCRATS. The Democrats had no issue during the last two elections, when Obama won, or during the Bill Clinton elections. They complained during the first G.W. Bush slim win against Gore but not the second when he beat John Kerry soundly.
Clinton lost the election because she ran a poor campaign. The "swing" states that Ms. Westlake mentioned in her article were not the FL or OH states, like they had been in past elections — but were PA, WI and MI — all states that Hillary ignored during her campaign. Her anti-Trump and ant-Republican rant in that letter is exactly why the Electoral College will remain and why President Trump will be in office until 2024. My advice to her is to find a nice quite dark corner to go suck her thumb for the next six years, even though the Dems may not get back that office for many years after 2024, if they stay on their present policy course. The republic of the USA will not be turned into a socialist state run by BERNIE, WARREN, PELOSI, SCHUMER, WATERS or CORTEZ, not in our lifetimes.
Mark Larocque
Gilford
Dream on with Trump!
