To The Daily Sun,
Our system is corrupt when former boxer Edson gets 22 1/2 yrs in prison for second degree assault, DWI and being a habitual offender. But kill a 14-year-old girl and seriously injure another girl and you only get 6 1/2 years. Whats wrong with this picture?
They both were under the influence of drugs and alcohol, But one kills someone and gets much less time. How does that work? I thought when you murder someone you get a life sentence? Once a Belmont Police officer now a sheriff still has her life; what about that 14-year-old little girl?
THE SYSTEM IS CORRUPT and needs the help from Congress.
Selina Sanborn
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.