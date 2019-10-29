To The Daily Sun,
Laconia residents are quite fortunate to have two solid candidates running for mayor in the upcoming elections. Both Peter Spanos and Andrew Hosmer bring lifetimes of experience to the table and Laconia will soon be choosing which one will guide the city over the next term. Both have extensive business backgrounds as well as legislative experience; both have a love for the city.
I personally know these candidates, as many of you do, and I like both of them for different reasons. I have worked with Peter and Andrew in Concord to bring good legislation forward for Laconia.
The election for mayor is a nonpartisan election where neither candidate is running under the party banner they are philosophically associated with. You, the voters, are expected to believe that they will leave those affiliations at the office door. For the most part, I feel that is true; however, it is the ingrained party philosophy they each carry with them that cannot be left behind.
Peter Spanos grew up in Laconia, he knows the city as well as its residents, and they know him. He carries with him countless memories of Laconia and its people from a lifetime of working and living there and has solid plans for the city in the future. If elected mayor, he will be able, with the backing of the council, to implement them.
Therefore, after hearing from both of the candidates, I highly recommend Peter Spanos to the voters, as a wise choice in the coming election for mayor.
Harold F. French
Senator District 7
Webster
