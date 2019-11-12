To The Daily Sun,
I heard a news commentator in effect preempt the fact that President Trump has Article II authority and responsibility to enforce the laws of the United States. He was saying that it cannot be accepted that what President Trump was doing in Ukraine was pursuing Justice, which he has authority to do under the constitution, which the evidence seems to support that he was doing, as he started the investigation into corruption in Ukraine and the Bidens before Joe Biden was even a candidate.
All of the mainstream media and the Dems have proceeded in lockstep with what that commentator expressed. What they present is that the only alternative that can be considered is that this is election interference. If you have to make the alternative off-limits to consider, to make your case, it’s a good indication that, if the alternative is given a fair hearing, your case is not very strong, maybe non-existent at all.
John Demakowski
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.