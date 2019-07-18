To The Daily Sun,
In response to Hunter Taylor's letter stating the facts and reasons he's leaving the Republican party, "I commend you." I can't believe so many Republicans have turned a blind eye to the president's ramblings and tweets. We can look back to the 1930s and the outrages comments from a little house painter, and people listened, and followed. Have we not learned any lessons over the years?
As parents and grand parents we try to teach our children to be good and kind, not to "bully" anyone or say bad things about them. What this man is doing is BULLYING the world and the party "faithfuls" are letting him get away with it. Shame on them!
If each individual doesn't stand up to the "bully's" of the world, and this one in particular, who will?
Open your eyes everyone and see what's happening to this once powerful democracy before we fall like the Roman Empire.
Karen Poor
Alton
