To The Daily Sun,
On January 23, 2016, Donald Trump bragged about the loyalty of his voters by saying he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in New York City and not lose a single voter.
Most of us viewed this as a terrible and crass statement that made his supporters appear to be unthinking robots with no sense of morality.
Within the past few days, however, we have seen this threat become a reality when he sold out our staunch allies, the Kurds in northern Syria. While Turkey is holding the gun, Donald Trump provided the ammunition and the opportunity.
Can any of us remember a situation in which America has actively turned an ally over to an enemy of that ally? I cannot. How comfortable can our allies around the world feel about the U.S.? I can imagine that countries like South Korea, Lithuania, or Israel are still trying to catch their breath before they start making other alliances.
I have tried mightily to understand this decision by Mr. Trump but cannot find any meaningful rationale. I am left wondering whether protecting his interests in the Trump Towers in Istanbul was more important than standing by our allies who fought and died in the world’s fight against ISIS.
Patrick Wood
Laconia
