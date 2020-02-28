To The Daily Sun,
I’ve noted that an occasional contributor to this forum will close his correspondence with, “God bless Donald Trump.” While I would never presume to question God and his infinite wisdom, as a mortal, I ask myself, why would God bless Trump when His mercy and forgiveness would be more appropriate?
Over the last three years, much of what we hold dear has been threatened — democracy, civility and truth. This United States administration is establishing new norms of behavior. Anger and cruelty disfigure public discourse and lying is commonplace. Truth is being chased away.
The traits of a Christian and other people of God exemplify their values. The traits taught throughout scripture are: “be a peace maker, considerate, gracious toward everyone, patient, never arrogant or rude, not self-seeking, be kind, generous, having self-control, not prone to anger, and rejoice in the truth.” How are Trump’s actions an example of these traits or Christian family values?
Do even his supporters argue that he possess Christian values such as compassion, empathy, humility, tolerance and a willingness to appreciate the needs of others? Can he laugh at himself, be creative, temperate, and self-disciplined? Hardly! Instead, Trump seems more the antonym of the teachings of Christ.
Is there anyone who better personifies a worldly non-Christian lifestyle than Trump? He’s the perfect example of everything Christ and his teachings warn His followers to stay away from becoming. Although claiming to be a Christian, Donald Trump is devoid of Christian values. His life is characterized by what he has, and not by Christian virtue. He is consumed by his own self-importance. He is narcissistic, vain, smug, and so heady that he disparages and vilifies anyone who might question or challenge his prideful assertions.
While I respect Trump’s right to claim to be a Christian, I must also strongly assert that Christianity is reflective of one’s actions and not their words.
Robert Miller
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.