To The Daily Sun,
The next election will be determined by middle America. Hard-working families who care more about paying bills and funding college educations are going to elect a president who gets the job done. Donald Trump is that person.
People are sick and tired of listening to useless rhetoric over and over again. The Trump haters cannot accept that President Trump was duly elected. They even want to amend the Constitution and to do away with the Electoral College. This would leave California and New York to elect all future presidents. The checks and balances that James Madison and others put in place would no longer provide for equity across this country.
I firmly believe that Donald Trump will be re-elected in 2020. His record is truly extraordinary in terms of what has been accomplished in two years.
Think about it. The U.S. economy is the strongest in the world, ISIS has been eradicated, countries that enjoyed our protection for nothing are now paying us as they should, our stand with Israel is clear and respected.
America is once again looked at as a world leader.
The Democratic Party is no longer the party of the working man and woman. Socialism has infiltrated the Democratic Party. Venezuela is what many Democratic leaders emulate. Really?
The Democratic Party has lost touch with reality and the people across this country will not stand for it.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
