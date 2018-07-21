I was following the news with regards to the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium and as expected the left leaning media was predicting Armageddon and Trump would alienate all of our allies. Well I watched the highlights and though the comments he made may have made individuals in the 29-nation agreement uncomfortable, that was the point. I looked up the history of when and why NATO was formed. It was formed in 1949 to “provide collective security against the Soviet Union”. Here is a link https://history.state.gov/milestones/1945-1952/nato .
Think about this. Trump called out Germany for purchasing 70% of their oil and natural gas from the very country NATO was formed to protect the world against? What if Russia actually did declare war on the west? All they have to do is close the valves and shut down the largest economic power in Europe. So, what are the headlines the next day? “TRUMP INSULTS GERMANY”. The media makes it sound as if he launched 56 cruise missiles into the heart of Berlin. I don’t know if 70% is an accurate number but I tend to find he’s not far off on issues like this. Case in point, is when he said the US contributes 69% of NATO’s expenditures. Well I went to the NATO website and opened the attached link https://www.nato.int/nato_static_fl2014/assets/pdf/pdf_2018_03/20180315_SG_AnnualReport_en.pdf . It’s NATO’s 2017 annual report and on page 33 there are two charts. What the second chart shows is that the US contributed 71.7% of the total expenditures in 2017. The other 28 countries contributed the balance of 28.3%. I will admit that the US GDP is about the same as the other 28 countries combined but that being the case the share should be 50/50 not 72/28. President Trump is exactly right to call out the other countries and in particular Germany since they contribute only 1.2% of their GDP and are in effect funding the very country NATO was formed to protect the rest of the world against. This is exactly the type of reporting by the left that frustrates me as a fiscal conservative.
I want to make a simple observation that no one will hear from the left leaning media. During the interview after the summit President Trump answered a question from a Finnish reporter on what he thinks would be the best deal with regards to his meeting with Putin. His answer was simple and to the point. “No more nuclear weapons anywhere in the world, no more war, no more problems, no more conflicts.” That is very profound. Think about it, what if Russia was no longer threatening the world? Would there even be a need for NATO? I think that is a little too deep for the left leaning media that seems to profit from conflict. I’ll close this letter with a point that I have made in many of my letters. Everyone needs to look at the “facts” and stop reacting to the “words”. In my opinion the left leaning media has done more to lay the seeds of division in this country than the Russians ever did during the last election. This letter took me less than 1 hour to research and like President Trump I bypassed the media and went straight to the source which is NATO. President Trump spoke the truth and the other members of NATO know it. How the left takes a truthful comment and twists it to make the president sound irresponsible and divisive is criminal in my opinion. In the past I have compared continual attacks on the president to the crucifixion of Christ in a metaphorical sense. Christ’s goal was to save humankind’s souls and Trump’s goal is peace, prosperity and fiscal responsibility for the United States. Both were met with opposition from the entrenched establishment that was profiting from the way things were. I pray that history doesn’t repeat itself.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
