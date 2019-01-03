To The Daily Sun,
It was the worst year for U.S. stocks since the height of the financial crisis in 2008. It was the worst December for the S&P 500 since 1931, and the fourth-worst since 1900 (worse were 1931, 1930, and 1916). The NASDAQ finished in a bear market, 20% below its high point in 2018.
As Quartz’s economists noted, “It’s never a good sign when you’re comparing things to WWI and the Great Depression.” Well, this is the America of Trump, who thinks all the gains are due to him and all the losses are not. This is the America of Trump, who sends the market into nosedives with neurotic psychobabbling grade-school tweets laced with CAPS and who exacerbates any market volatility with his cretinous tariffs and ruinous trade wars. He is an ignorant man, exuding the Dunning-Kruger Effect like so many on the far right do. He thinks he knows more than economists about the economy, more than the Generals and Admirals about military strategy, and more about science than highly trained scientists. He is properly referred to as an idiot. Just Google “idiot”.
And now we have the Trump shutdown over his big, beautiful, neolithic border wall. By a wide margin, Americans blame Trump, not the Democrats for the shutdown. After all, his declarations to Pelosi and Schumer were, “I am proud to shut down the government for border security.” Schadenfreude!
According to Forbes online, “More than two-thirds of Americans don’t think the wall should be a priority, according to a new poll by NPR, PBS News Hour and Marist.” As ex-CIA and intelligence expert Representative Will Hurd (R) from San Antonio wrote in a USA Today article, “We need a smart border wall, not a 3rd-century solution.” Representative Hurd has introduced 21st Century SMART Wall Legislation you read about on his website at https://hurd.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/hurd-introduces-21st-century-smart-wall-legislation.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi! That has a great ring to it! I can’t wait for the investigations to begin. And there are investigations beginning by the Attorney Generals of MD, NJ, and NY. The Southern District of New York is also starting investigations into everything Donald. Donald Trump’s free ride of no accountability and no checks and balances is over.
Expect a bizarre 2019, another Trump Gehenna with him attacking everyone and everything that doesn’t suck up with obsequious loyalty. Expect his tweets to get more stunningly absurd by the day. His presidency is already so weak that support for his impeachment and removal is now equal to his approval rating.
James Veverka
Tilton
I sincerely hope that someone is keeping an eye on you.
